CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Walmart employee in Camillus has been hurt after running away from a man who allegedly had a gun and chased him in the Walmart parking lot.

According to Camillus Police, the Walmart on West Genesee Street was locked down after reports of a person with a weapon in the parking lot.

Police say the suspect appeared to have been upset with the ATM near the customer service desk. It is unknown what the issue was, but the loss prevention employee asked him to stop hitting the machine as they walked out.

The suspect was still irate, pushing on the sliding doors and was asked again to stop. The suspect then produced would appear to be a handgun, pushing it in the face of the employee, causing him to step back and lose his balance, striking his head.

An ambulance was called for the employee who fell and was taken to Crouse Hospital. The suspect was last seen running toward the Kasson Road area.

A witness told NewsChannel 9 the store was briefly locked down but customers have since been allowed to leave.

Police are “On the Lookout” for the suspect and are talking to witnesses.

According to Camillus Police, the suspect is a White male with a dark t-shirt and pants, a cowboy hat and a long gray and black beard.

Please call Camillus Police with any information or if you see someone fitting the description.