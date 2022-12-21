FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a man involved in a larceny incident at a Family Dollar in the city of Fulton.

Police say that on December 12, the man committed the larceny at Family Dollar and was then seen in the parking lot where he tried to get into a victim’s vehicle by opening the back passenger door that had an adult and child inside.

The man then got into a dark-colored SUV, driven by a woman and they left the scene.

The man is about 5’8″ with a thin build, and was wearing a tan sweatshirt and baseball-style hat, according to police.

If anyone knows anything information on the incident or can identify the man, please contact Fulton City Police Department at 315-598-2008.