TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse.

Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running around 1:28 p.m. on September 26. The car has been found, but police are still looking for the suspect.

The man police are trying to identify looks to be in his 20s or 30s and is pictured below.

Photo provided by DeWitt Police Photo provided by DeWitt Police

Anyone with information is asked to call DeWitt Police at 315-449-3640.