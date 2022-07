(WSYR-TV) — The Dewitt Police Department would like our NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for a man who allegedly used a credit card without the knowledge or permission of the owner. The card was used at Walmart and several Asian Food market stores around Syracuse.

The man is known to be wearing a work polo and was last seen in a Mitsubishi Outlander.

If anyone has any information about this man, please call the Dewitt Police Department at 315-449-3640.