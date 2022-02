SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Dewitt Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of products from a Best Buy in Dewitt on multiple occasions.

Images of the suspect can be seen below:



Courtesy of Dewitt Police Department

The Best Buy where the theft occurred is located at 3401 Erie Blvd. E. Syracuse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of DeWitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640 or tips@townofdewitt.com.