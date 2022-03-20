(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man suspected of robbing a person in the parking lot of the Walmart in Oneida Friday, March 18.



Courtesy of the Oneida City Police Department

Police say a white man, possibly in his 40s, with a salt and pepper beard, and wearing a white t-shirt, approached the victim, and while holding a knife, demanded the victim’s wallet. The man then drove away in a dark truck/SUV.

The victim was not harmed by the suspect, according to OCPD.

If anyone has information about this case, you are encouraged to contact the Oneida City Police Department at 315-363-2323, or you can contact the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip. You can go to www.p3tips.com, call 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS) or download the Android app P3TIPS.