(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for 40-year-old Jeffery Smoke.

Smoke is currently wanted for the following:

An arrest warrant for Arson in the 3rd degree

Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree

Violation of Parole

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Smoke is accused of setting a family member’s house on fire after an argument. He then left the scene before deputies arrived and the house was a complete loss.



Photos courtesy of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Smoke is about 5’9″, weighs 260 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes, and has a tattoo under his left eye.

His last known address was 270 Hemlock Road on the Onondaga Nation, police say.

Police say Smoke is considered armed and dangerous.

Here’s how to help

If anyone knows where he could be, please reach out to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.