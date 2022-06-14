(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a person who has stolen wire, scrap metal, and copper.

The Oswego City Police Department say the thefts happened throughout the spring months. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras, which you can see below.

Courtesy of Oswego City Police Department

Anyone with information on these thefts or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Investigator Daniel Balloni (315) 342-8178. Calls will be kept anonymous, the Oswego City Police Department added.