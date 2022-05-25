(WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a suspect(s) involved in an overnight burglary earlier in May.

Police say that around 2:40 a.m. on May 15, a person got out of a dark SUV and entered the Verizon located at 298 Grant Ave after the store closed for the day.

APD needs help identifying the vehicle and the suspect exiting the SUV in the photos below:

Police believe the SUV to be a 2017 to 2019 Ford Escape SE Sport. If you have any knowledge of the person or vehicle you are asked to call Det. Atkins at the Auburn Police Department at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231 or by email at natkins@auburnny.gov.

Callers are reminded that they can remain anonymous.