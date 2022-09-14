(WSYR-TV) — State Police are asking for your help to identify people who were in the Forestport area during a shooting on August 27.

The people in the photos are not suspects, but police are looking to interview them for more information about an incident that happened on State Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek, Forestport at 4:37 p.m. on August 27.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a man who drove a Chevy Impala with a gunshot wound after a road rage incident happened with many motorcyclists. The man was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators ask if anyone who saw the incident, may have stopped at the scene, or knows the people in the photos above to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 366-6000.

This investigation is ongoing.