Quantrell Clarke

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a local sex offender.

Quantrell Clarke, who is required to provide a photo every three years, has not given the SPD a photo and his whereabouts are unknown, according to the police.

The 33-year-old was last seen by police on March 28, 2017.

Clarke is 6’ feet tall black male, who weighs 300 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Syracuse Police at 315-442-5230.