SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s weekly roundup, crime is on the rise in North Syracuse.

The North Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers On the Lookout for three suspects involved in two different cases involving a burglary and a larceny.

NA Exotics burglary

The North Syracuse Police are looking for two suspects involved in a burglary of the NA Exotics store on 102 South Main Street in Syracuse.

Photo provided by North Syracuse Police Department Photo provided by North Syracuse Police Department Photo provided by North Syracuse Police Department Photo provided by North Syracuse Police Department

The store was broken into on Tuesday, January 24 around 8:48 a.m. by two individuals who burglarized the property by throwing a rock through a window, entering the store while it was closed and stealing property.

Suspect number one is wearing a C7 Corvette hat and both subjects are white, gender is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of both or either subject is asked to contact Detective Florian by calling 315-263-1888, by emailing tips@northsyracuseny.org, by submitting a tip via our website www.northsyracusepoliceny.com or by submitting a tip via the North Syracuse Police Department Mobile Phone App.

Dollar General Larceny

The North Syracuse Police are looking for a suspect involved in a larceny that occurred at Dollar General on 709 North Main Street in the Village of North Syracuse.

Photo provided by North Syracuse Police Department

The suspect stole merchandise from the store on November 21 around 12:40 p.m. by putting it in her purse.

She was seen by an employee and confronted before she fled the store.

The suspect is a white female in her mid to late 30’s who’s around 5’06”- 5’08” and has dark-colored hair and wears glasses. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a light-colored Calvin Klein sweatshirt and glasses.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is asked to contact Sgt Tripp by email at tips@northsyracuseny.org, submit a tip via the North Syracuse Police Department’s website or submit a tip via the Mobile Phone App.