SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future.
Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
After asking for the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, burglaries came in as number one, and stolen vehicles as two.
Tips to create a safer home and environment:
- Lock your doors and windows
- Make sure your home, drive and backyard are well-lit
- Invest in security cameras and alarm systems
- Don’t leave your garage door open at night
- Don’t leave any valuables in your vehicles
- Purses, backpacks cellphones
- Don’t leave your keys in your car
- Top reason for car theft
Geddes Police tell NewsChannel 9 that their top crime in 2022 was fraud, bank credit card and identity theft.