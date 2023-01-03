SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future.

Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.

After asking for the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, burglaries came in as number one, and stolen vehicles as two.

Tips to create a safer home and environment:

Lock your doors and windows

Make sure your home, drive and backyard are well-lit

Invest in security cameras and alarm systems

Don’t leave your garage door open at night

Don’t leave any valuables in your vehicles Purses, backpacks cellphones

Don’t leave your keys in your car Top reason for car theft



Geddes Police tell NewsChannel 9 that their top crime in 2022 was fraud, bank credit card and identity theft.