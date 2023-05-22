MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s weekly roundup, the Town of Manlius Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects who they believe stole a car this past weekend in Fayetteville and Manlius.

Manlius Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for three suspects who stole a car in the Dawley Road area in Fayetteville and near the Town of Manlius in Pompey from May 20 to the 21.

Manlius Police received footage from a homeowner’s security camera that caught one of the thieves in action, wearing latex gloves, cleaning out a car, straight from a family’s driveway.

He also didn’t work alone. Manlius police believe he teamed up with two others to rummage through more vehicles, stealing one from Dawley Road sometime between midnight and 5:00 a.m. in Fayetteville and another near the Town of Manlius.

Courtesy of the Town of Manlius Police Department Courtesy of the Town of Manlius Police Department

The department is currently investigating the vehicle stolen overnight from Dawley Road that was a 2018 GMC Terrain, which looks similar to the one pictured below.

Courtesy of the Town of Manlius Police Department

Police say there are also reports of multiple vehicles in the surrounding neighborhoods that were gone through by the suspects.

If you were also a victim of a crime you may request Manlius Police respond via 9-1-1 to complete a report and conduct an investigation.

If you have any information or camera recordings that may be related to the investigation please contact the department’s tips line at (315) 682-8673 or TIPS@manliuspolice.org and refer to case number 23-301129.