SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week.

Catalytic Converter Thefts

According to the Manlius Police Department, they have been seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts or attempted thefts.

Between September 7 – October 13, there were reportedly three incidents in the Village of Minoa and one on Duguid Rd. in Manlius.

Manlius Police say that both personal vehicles along with commercial vehicles were primarily the vehicles attacked.

To reduce the chance of having your catalytic converter stolen, the NICB recommends you do the following:

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device. These are available from various manufacturers and can provide a level of security from theft. Park fleet trucks in an enclosed area that is secured, well-lighted, locked, and alarmed. Park personal vehicles, if possible, in a garage. If not possible and the vehicle must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, they may make some thieves think twice, and they may opt to leave the area, and your car, untouched. Whether in the garage or outside in the driveway, set the alarm on your vehicle if equipped. Attend a local NICB catalytic converter etching event. If none are currently scheduled in your area, contact a muffler shop that can etch your vehicle’s VIN on the converter, and spray it with a highly visible high-heat paint. Doing so enables the NICB and law enforcement to track the converters which could lead to the arrest of catalytic converter thieves.

Smash and Grabs

Courtesy Town of Manlius Police

The Manlius Police Department is also warning of the latest crime “smash and grabs”.

According to Manlius Police, they responded to a “smash and grab” larceny at the Three Falls Woods parking area at 4612 Sweet Rd., between 4:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

The suspects reportedly broke the window and stole property from within the vehicle.

Manlius Police are urging people to avoid leaving their vehicles unattended unless absolutely necessary in the following locations:

Parks

Gyms

School Sporting Events

Other public places

According to the Manlius Police Department, other neighboring departments have seen an uptick in these sorts of crimes as well.