MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re going to be hitting the trails to jog, walk or bike, be on the lookout. Thieves are looking to steal the stuff you may have left behind in your car.

Getting out to hike and bike on a trail is a good habit, but some are paying the price for a bad habit in park parking lots, leaving valuables in vehicles.

“Unknown suspect or suspects observed it in the vehicle, smashed the window, in one of the cases they didn’t get anything, which is lucky they may have been spooked,” said the Town of Manlius Police Sergeant Ken Hatter.

Three times in one day, smash and grabs occurred in three different park parking lots in Manlius.

One at the entrance to Green Lakes State Park, another in the parking lot of the Erie Canal Trail on Manlius Center Road, and a third at Minoa Farms Park, seen in the picture below.

In the case above at Minoa Farms Park, though not successful with the grab, they smashed a window to try and get a purse.

Police have seen this crime before, it’s the work of the well-organized Felony Lane Gang, known to target valuables in vehicles.

When asked if the Felony Lane Gang is back, Hatter confirmed they are in the area.

“They were in the area recently, a couple of them were arrested. It’s possible there could be another group,” said Sergeant Hatter.

Whether it’s the felony lane gang, or someone just looking for an easy target, don’t tempt a thief.

“Don’t leave anything in your vehicle, including your car keys, do not put your car keys in the gas cap because people will look there to find them,” said Sergeant Hatter.

Sergeant Hatter reminds everyone, the theft of your wallet is unnerving, putting your credit and your identity at risk.