EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers “On the Lookout” for suspects who have broken into St. Matthew’s School.

The school, located at 214 Kinne St. in East Syracuse, has been unlawfully entered on three different occasions now.

Break-in dates:

According to the Town of DeWitt Police Department.

Between the dates of July 28 and July 31, the building had been unlawfully entered and multiple items from within the building were damaged.

Between the dates of August 1 and August 2, the building was unlawfully entered and multiple items from within the building were tampered with.

Between the dates of August 9 and August 10, the building was again entered unlawfully and again multiple items from within the building were tampered with.

Police have security camera footage of the suspects from one of the break-ins. They are two white teenage males.

Courtesy of the Town of DeWitt Police Department.

DeWitt Police are looking to identify the two in the above photo.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, or has information as to the identity of the two suspects, please contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or tips@townofdewitt.com.