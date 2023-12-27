VILLAGE OF LACONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Pulaski are putting you “On the Lookout” for a suspect who allegedly committed a robbery at the Pathfinder Bank in the Village of Lacona.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank at the corner of Harwood Drive and Salina Street at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Police say the suspect passed a note to the teller and then took off with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect can be seen below in these surveillance photos.

Courtesy of New York State Police Courtesy of New York State Police Courtesy of New York State Police

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.