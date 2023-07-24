SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hyundai and Kia owners still need to be on alert for increased thefts, caused by a security flaw exposed on Tik Tok and other social media sites.

You’re probably thinking, didn’t Hyundai and Kia come up with a fix for that flaw?

They did. Not everyone is getting the message though, so that’s why Syracuse Police are doing some messaging of their own, by handing out fliers.

We’ve been going door to door and putting them out in neighborhoods, and also if we see that you have a Kia or Hyundai in your driveway we’re trying to notify the homeowners personally that you really have to work with the dealership in getting the update. Lt. Matt Malinowski, Syracuse Police Department

Or at least get a steering wheel lock. Lieutenant Malinowski says, “If you can get the steering wheel lock in place, that seems to do the job.”

Who’s behind all the thefts? Mostly teens joyriding. Some of them are too young to have a driver’s license and have exploited the vulnerability of the vehicles.

Sometimes they crash or use the cars for crimes.

If people do get their cars back. It’s never pretty. They are filled with litter, reek of smoke, or could sustain some damage.

All car owners need to remember not to tempt a thief.

Never leave valuables in vehicles

Try to park in well-lit areas

Syracuse Police are now trying a new tactic to slow the thefts of a key turn to start Kia and Hyundai, but to stop it, they need help from owners.