NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Norwich are asking for help in identifying two suspects who they believe stole merchandise from the Walmart in the city of Norwich.

New York State Police in Norwich is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘on the lookout’ for two suspected Walmart thieves, a man and a woman.

State police say last month on March 18 around 11:00 a.m. an unknown man and woman entered the Walmart and the man later left with a cart full of items without paying.

If you recognize the suspects above and have any information regarding the possible identity or location of the pictured individuals, State Police asks you contact them at 607-334-3296 and refer to case #11332509.