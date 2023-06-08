MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects who they believe are scamming people at Walgreens.

Manlius Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for two suspects who they believe are involved in stealing and using gift cards at Walgreens to take money from owners without knowing.

According to Manlius Police, these two suspects hit the Manlius, Chittenango and Cicero Walgreens, stealing new gift cards and leaving partially opened gift cards with the last four digits being scratched off by the suspects.

The goal is for the gift cards they leave to have funds added and once loaded, the suspects already having the last four digits, can withdraw the money from the cards without the owner knowing.

The suspects pictured above are two Asian males who Manlius Police were told drive a white Lexus or white crossover type SUV.

If you recognize the suspects above or have any information that may be related to the investigation please contact the department’s tips line at (315) 682-8673 or TIPS@manliuspolice.org.