SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes.
Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes and they believe that other agencies might have cases as well.
If anyone recognizes any of the suspects, call Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-435-3044.