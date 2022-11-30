SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes.

Provided by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Provided by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Provided by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes and they believe that other agencies might have cases as well.

Suspects vehicle provided by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone recognizes any of the suspects, call Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-435-3044.