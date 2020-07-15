On The Lookout: Syracuse Police looking for man who hit officer with his car

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for Jonathan Sanford, accused of hitting an officer with his car while running away from police.

Officers say Sanford had a domestic-related arrest warrant and when police arrived to his home on First North Street near Delong Avenue around p.m. on July 7, he tried to run from police in his car.

Sanford first hit a patrol car and when he tried to leave again, he hit an officer in the leg and drove off.

The officer was treated and is expected to be okay.

Now Sanford faces several new charges including assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, plus other traffic violations.

Jonathon Sanford, 23, is described as 5’3” with brown eyes and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.