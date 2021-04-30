On The Lookout: Teen robs woman at gunpoint outside her Tipp Hill home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be on the lookout after a woman was robbed at gunpoint walking into her home.

A 75-year-old woman was walking from her car to her house in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood of Syracuse when a teen approached her. The teen suspect asked her for directions then pointed what appeared to be a handgun in the woman’s face, demanding her purse.

The victim handed over her purse and the suspect fled on foot down Whittier Avenue towards Wilbur Avenue.

The victim’s phone and various cards were recovered by Syracuse Police, but the suspect, a Black teen wearing a black hoodie has not been located.

Anyone with information please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5250.