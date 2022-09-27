(WSYR-TV) — Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a group of teenagers who robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of Transfiguration Church at 111 Ridge Street in Rome.

According to police, the woman was leaving mass around 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 26 when she noticed a group of three to four teenagers, between the ages of 16 and 17 in the parking lot. She got into her car and then two of the teens ran to her car and one reached in and grabbed her purse inside.

After a brief struggle, the teen ran off with her purse and the other suspects followed. The woman was not injured during the robbery, police say.

Rome Police are trying to find four teenage males, captured in the photo above. Anyone with information is to contact the Rome Police Department’s TIP line at 315-339-7744, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477, or online here.