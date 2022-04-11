(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police in Lysander are looking for a person they believe entered pickup truck in the Town of Clay and stole a wallet out of the glove compartment.





The person, who is pictured in surveillance video, appears to enter the vehicle on Quadrant Lane. They have light skin, light hair, and are wearing a purple sweater with red and black pants, and dark shoes.

If anyone recognizes the individual in the photos, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.