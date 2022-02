SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dewitt Police are searching for a man and woman wanted for stealing over two thousand dollars worth of electronics from Best Buy.

According to Dewitt Police, on 1/26/2022, the two individuals stole over $2,700 worth of electronics from Best Buy.

Images of the fugitives can be seen below. The male suspect has a tattoo on his neck, right side of his face, and right wrist.