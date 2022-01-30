On the Lookout: Two suspects wanted for three commercial burglaries in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects they believe to be involved with three commercial burglaries in Liverpool.

Liverpool Police say the first event occurred on January 14 at 4 a.m. after Police were called to Sugar Blossoms Bakery located at 403 First Street to investigate a report of a broken side window.

Police say that as bakery employees arrived for work, they found the side window had been smashed, and the burglar had removed the cash register from the wall.

After further investigations and discussions with employees, Police determined a brick was used to smash the side window, and a small amount of money was inside the cash register.

At 5:00 a.m. on January 23, 2022, Police responded to a Burglary Alarm at Freedom of Espresso located at 403 First Street. Upon arrival, patrol units found yet another open window to the business.

Once Police confirmed the building was unoccupied, it was determined there was no property loss or damage to the business.

While investigating the open window at Freedom of Espresso, Patrol Units were alerted by Cobblestone Ale House employees of an additional broken window at their business.

A review of the security cameras determined two males peering inside a window before breaking it. One suspect entered the business through the broken window.

Courtesy of Liverpool Police Department

Chief Unger would like anyone that lives in the vicinity of Tulip Street and First Street to review their home security cameras and report any findings to the Liverpool Police Department.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Marshall at 315 455-0722 or the Liverpool Police Department at (315) 457-0722.