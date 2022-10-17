SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men.

31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Victrum has past drug and weapon charges and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is approximately 5’10”, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes.

Mugshot from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Victrum, call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.

59-year-old Jesse Sanders of Syracuse has 30 prior local arrests and Syracuse Police say he is a level two-registered sex offender.

Sanders failed to register and police are unknown of his whereabouts.

Police say he has black hair, and brown eyes is 5’6″, and weighs 150 pounds.

Mugshot from of Syracuse Police Department

If anyone knows where Sanders might be they are asked to call Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.