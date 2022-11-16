SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout Round Up’ includes the frightening realities community members are facing with their cars.

Attempt to steal a ride

Two teenagers flagged down a person for a ride and tried robbing their car after they got in, DeWitt Police say.

On November 7 a report of an attempted robbery happened on Waring Road near DeWolfe Road around 9 p.m.

Police say that the victim said two teenage girls flagged down the victim for a ride. After the teenagers got into the victim’s car, one of the teens hit the victim in the head with a rock and the other teen tried to push the victim out of the car to try and steal it.

The victim fought both of the teens off and they then ran onto the golf course nearby.

After finding out about the report, another DeWitt community member contacted the police to report an incident that happened to her a couple of weeks prior.

Another report

Police say the person was driving on Waring Rd. near E. Colvin St. at about 8:30 p.m. when two teenage girls asked them for a ride. She said she felt uncomfortable when the teens were in the car until it appeared that they were surprised to see that the driver had their young grandchild in the car with them. Ultimately, the teens were dropped off by the driver.

What can you do???

The DeWitt Police Department is asking the community not to give rides to anyone that they do not know and say people can call 911 to have an officer provide assistance to get someone where they need to go safely.

Call 911 if you see suspicious behavior, primarily as described above.

Clothes stolen from donation sheds

There have been reports of clothes being stolen from donation sheds, according to the Town of Geddes Police Department.

Police ask that if you see someone taking items from donation sheds that are scattered throughout the town and county, please call 911.

Suspicious car activity on the rise in Manlius

Manlius Police is encouraging people to not keep valuable items in their cars and to make sure they stay locked as there has been an increase in suspicious car activity.

There is no information on the suspect at this time. Still, Manlius Police have received multiple phone calls about unknown people rummaging through people’s vehicles, especially in the neighborhood of Craine Dr., Vassar Dr., Hyde Rd. and possibly others.

Police ask that if you have any information or video of the incidents please call 911.

Below is a map that shows where the increase in larcenies and suspicious activity has been occurring.

Stolen car in DeWitt

Two people were pictured allegedly stealing a car in the area of Maple Dr and Woodchuck Hill Road on November 14, at 2:46 a.m. according to Manlius Police Department.

Police ask that if anyone has information, please call 315.682.221.

Unknown people going through cars continue in Manlius

On the same night, November 14, Manlius Police were called to the area of Hyde Road and Craine Drive for unknown people going through cars at 3:45 a.m.

Police say that at first, only two sets of fingerprints showed up on cars, but a neighbor on Woodbox Road had a video of three people walking down the street at 3:26 a.m. The video shows all three wearing dark clothing and facemasks.

And then, another video on Woodbox Road was shown to the police which had only two people who were walking through their front yard at 3:33 a.m.

Manlius Police believes that the people started in the Town of DeWitt before entering into the Town of Manlius because of the timeline.

Furthermore, police believe based on the information provided to them that the two people on Woddbox Road were also responsible for the Hyde Road area incidents.

Manlius Police would like your help to identify these people and if you have information, call 315.682.221.