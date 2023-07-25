ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s weekly roundup, The Town of Manlius Police, Cicero Police Departments need your help in identifying suspects involved in an attempted burglary, a grand larceny case and toothbrush theft.

Manlius and Cicero Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for four different suspects, one involved in an attempted burglary, two involved in credit card thefts and one involved in stealing electric toothbrushes.

Attempted Burglary in Manlius

Manlius Police are “on the lookout” for a suspect involved in an attempted burglary in the Stratus Circle neighborhood in Manlius.

According to Sergeant Kenneth Hatter, a suspect was spotted at a house in the Stratus Circle neighborhood in the Village of Manlius on July 24 around 9:30 p.m.

Sergeant Hatter tells NewsChannel 9 there was Ring footage caught of the suspect from the neck down. Sergeant Hatter said he has put out a Ring request for any video in the area with the hopes of getting a better video of the suspect and/or a vehicle.

Courtesy of the Town of Manlius Police Department

Anyone who can identify this individual or has more information is encouraged to contact the Town of Manlius Police Department at tips@manliuspolice.org.

Credit card and toothbrush thefts in Cicero

The Town of Cicero Police Department is “on the lookout” for three suspects, two involved in stealing credit cards from a car and one involved in stealing $345 worth of electric toothbrushes from the Bridgeport Kinney Drugs.

The suspects involved in the credit card theft allegedly stole a victims purse from her car, which contained multiple credit cards. The suspects then used the cards to charge over $2000 at the Walmart and Target in Clay.

Cicero Police’s investigation revealed that the suspects are both Black males, one with facial hair and a Yankees baseball cap and the other with a multi-colored hoody and black and white shorts.

The suspects vehicle is an unknown red sedan, with light window tint and chrome trim around the windows.

Courtesy of the Town of Cicero Police Department

The other suspect Cicero Police are looking for was involved in stealing $345 worth of electric toothbrushes and other items from Kinney Drugs in Bridgeport around 11:05 a.m. on July 22.

According to Cicero Police, he then went to the Dollar Store across Route 31 and stole a number of items from there.

The suspect is a White male who was last seen operating a white Chevy Cruze with possibly a black bumper sticker and a sunroof, pictured below.

Anyone able to identify the above pictured suspects or vehicle or has further information should contact Cicero Police Department Officer C. Schanbacher at (315) 699-3677 or at cschanbacher@ciceronypd.gov.