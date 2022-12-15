SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week.

Mail theft in Manlius

The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius.

On December 9, a suspect in a silver sedan in the area of Clark Lane in the Village of Manlius was going through mailboxes.

The victim that reported the mail theft said that some of their mail along with neighbors’ mail had been discarded around 11:20 a.m. on Dover Road.

Anyone who saw or may see the suspect or the vehicle or have video footage of the incident is encouraged to contact the Manlius Police Department at (315) 682-8673 and reference DR# 22-559058.

Vehicle stolen in Camden

The village of Camden has had several reports of stolen vehicles including another report of one being stolen on December 13.

The recent stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday morning, December 14 in Oneida.

According to the Oneida City Police, the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside when it was taken. The stolen vehicle saga continues in the area.

Anyone who has seen a person break into a car or anything suspicious is encouraged to call the Oneida City Police at (315) 363-2323.

Homeowner harassment and assault in Syracuse

A homeowner in Syracuse was harassed and assaulted after they refused to pay an unknown suspect to snow shovel for money.

The attack happened on December 12 on the 200 block of Brattle Road in Syracuse somewhere between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The homeowner was clearing his sidewalk and driveway of snow when an unknown suspect approached asking if he could do the shoveling for money.

According to a police spokesperson, the victim struck the suspect with the shovel, and then they both fought.

The suspect then ran away.

Anyone who saw the incident or has seen a suspect asking to shovel their driveway for money in the area is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5200.