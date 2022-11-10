(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week.

Smoke Shop Burglaries

The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide.

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives, “all agencies countywide are dealing with ongoing smoke shop and tobacco shop burglaries. We have numerous of them and almost all of them involve groups using stolen cars, with unlocked, keys in them. I would estimate over a dozen over the last month or so. I’m sure you’ve probably heard that from some of the town or village agencies already because they have several of them. I think North Syracuse PD probably has two or three at least and I know we recovered one of the stolen cars for them. It also would appear that most of the suspects are juvenile or barely adult age from the pictures that all the agencies have. “

Anyone who may have tips regarding these burglaries can contact North Syracuse Police at tips@northsyracuseny.org or call them at (315) 458-5670.

Facebook Puppy Scam

The Cayuga Sheriff’s Office is reporting a consistent report of puppy scams this week.

These scams appear to be offering victims puppies in return for cash.

A local from Cayuga County was scammed out of $350 on November 2.

The victim’s mother reportedly inquired about some chocolate pomeranian puppies on a Facebook account.

The victim’s mother got a response from the account on November 3, where an agreement to purchase a dog was made for $550.

According to the Cayuga County Police Report, it was agreed that the victim would pay $350 upfront and then another $200 when he picked the dog up.

The report goes on to say that the victim paid $350 to the scammer through an Application called Zelle.

According to the Cayuga County Police Department, the scam is one that they have seen before.

The Cayuga County Police Department stresses that those who are looking to adopt or purchase a pet online should be cautious of these scams.

For additional tips on how to avoid these scams, click here.

Counterfeit Scam

On October 31, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a male entered Dollar General at 709 N. Main St., in the Village of North Syracuse where he passed ten $50 counterfeit bills to re-load a Green Dot Gold Card in the amount of $500.

The North Syracuse Police Department says that the suspect attempted to do the same thing at Dollar General Stores in Liverpool and Bridgeport but was unsuccessful and fled when confronted about the counterfeit money.

The male is described as a black male, possibly in his late 30’s, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark blue or black pants, a backward blue baseball cap, and white Nike sneakers.

The North Syracuse Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the suspect to contact the North Syracuse Department Officer Chris Cushman or Detective Florian at (315) 458-5670 or (315) 263-1888 or email tips@northsyracuse.org.