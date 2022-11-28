SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz.

Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where he struck a victim with a closed fist and hit her on the head with a mop, according to Syracuse Police.

As a result, Sholtz has an active warrant for Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Police say that Sholtz also has four other warrants that include the following:

Assault in the third degree, Criminal Contempt, Strangulation, and Engendering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Mischief

Aggravated Harassment

Criminal Mischief and Harassment

Sholtz is six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Sholtz, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5230.