Onondaga Co. deputies looking for tire slasher

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public to identify a man that was captured on video causing damage to several vehicles in the Nedrow area last week.

Deputies are investigating nearly 25 incidents involving an unknown male who slashed the tires on vehicles in the 6000 to 6500 block of South Salina Street and on Everingham Road.

These incidents happened on Wednesday, April 29 from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

A surveillance camera shows the male wearing sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored shoes. He was wearing a backpack and was seen damaging a tire on a Jeep parked in the driveway.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (315) 435-3051. You can also send a tip by using the Tip411 app.