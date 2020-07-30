Oswego Police arrest 1 for alleged kidnapping, another suspect is on the run

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego City Police are on the lookout for a second suspect wanted in an alleged kidnapping.

On Sunday, July 26 around 8:45 a.m. police responded to the Kinney Drugs on West Bridge Street in Oswego for a reported kidnapping in progress.

Officers spoke with an adult male and adult female who reported being held against their will and being threatened with a weapon. The man was able to contact a friend for help, who in turn, contacted 911. The pair told police about a dispute over money and the woman was being forced to contact people to get money in exchange for their release.

While on the scene, officers identified Christina J. Hill, 27, as one of the people involved in holding the victims against their will. Another male believed to be involved, Anthony C. Stringham, 37, had fled the scene.

Hill was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police are still working to locate Stringham and are asking the public for help. He is known to frequent the Oswego, Fulton, and Syracuse areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or has information about this incident can contact police confidentially at 315-342-8120.