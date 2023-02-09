ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wants to put NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” to identify a couple that is conducting fake jewelry exchange scams.

An Oneida County Deputy responded to a Walmart in Rome on February 8, around 5:00 p.m. for a suspicious activity complaint after a man was approached by a suspect in a car asking them for money.

At the Walmart in the City of Rome, the complainant was approached by a male driving a white SUV who told him he needed help to get back to family in Florida after losing his wallet, according to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol.

Exchanged jewelry. Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Once arrived, Deputy Hagerty talked with the complainant who felt that he had become the victim of a scam.

The complainant accounted that he was shown the family that was in the man’s vehicle, and was told that there was a woman and four children inside. With ages ranging from seven to an infant.

The complainant described the male as medium build, middle-aged, with black hair, facial hair and a middle eastern accent.

After a back and forth “the male offered several pieces of gold jewelry, as collateral, in exchange for cash, which he said he would repay upon arrival back in Florida. It was accepted and the complainant gave the man approximately $1,300,” said Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

White Ford Explorer. Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation, it was found that the male and his family were taking this scam nationwide; conducting it all over the country.

During every scam, the man offers gold jewelry in exchange for cash. According to reports from other areas, the couple will provide a story about needing the money for the family.

A review of security footage from Walmart shows the couple in a white Ford Explorer having an exchange with the complainant in the parking lot, and then leaving after that.

It is unknown if the couple is still in the area.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of this scam and never offer money in exchange for items under these types of circumstances.