(WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a woman they suspect of larceny.

The woman in the photo hid items and left Vince’s Gourmet Imports without paying for them, police say. NSPD believes the woman to be between 40-50 years old with light brown hair.

Vince’s Gourmet Imports is located on 440 South Main Steet in North Syracuse.

Anyone with information regarding her identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the North Syracuse Police Department at 315-458-5670 or email tips@northsyracuseny.org.