SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple police agencies are investigating credit card skimmers found at Walmart stores in their jurisdiction, including East Syracuse, Camillus, Granby, Auburn, Oswego, and Cortlandville.

An email to the Your Stories team first publicized the Granby case, later confirmed by New York State Police. It helped uncover a pattern of similar attempted crimes at the other stores.

In each case, the device was installed Sunday, July 2 and recovered by store staffs on Wednesday, July 5.

Granby

The skimming device was found on check-out lane #7 inside the store on County Route 3.

New York State Police are investigating. Troopers want anyone with disputed charges to call the Fulton barracks at 315-598-2112.

Troopers are doing forensic analysis on the device, which they seized.

East Syracuse

After a warning from coworkers at the Granby store, management at the East Syracuse location found a skimming device in check-out lane #6

The store is on Basil Rowe off of Bridge Street.

DeWitt Police are testing the device for evidence. Officers say the machine was added when the cashier was distracted.

Camillus

Camillus Police are investigating a skimming device on check-out lane #5.

The store is on West Genesee Street.

Auburn

Auburn Police was the first department to release surveillance images.

The impacted store is on Grant Avenue.

Those who recognize the suspects above contact Detective Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or “natkins@auburnny.gov” or Officer Tanner at (315) 253-3231 or “mtanner@auburnny.gov.” All callers can remain anonymous, police note.

Oswego

Oswego Police were the most recent police department as of July 6 to find a skimming device at the local Walmart.

Officers ask anyone with fraudulent charges or who know who the suspects are to contact the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120. The department is advising all businesses to be on alert and inspect their terminals.

Cortlandville

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has the most recent reported case of a skimming device at the Walmart on 819 Bennie Road in Cortlandville.

Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office reported on July 10 that on July 8 they received a fraud complain from the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wal-Mart associates were made aware of skimming devices found on various CNY Walmart’s credit card machines throughout the beginning of the month.

On July 8, associates located a fraudulent skimming device on Cashier Lane #2 (Not a self-check out). The device was placed on-top of the actual credit card scanner to mimic the actual reader. The device is believed to be a ‘slide only’ reader.

The three suspects are believed to be the same three individuals that have been around CNY throughout the beginning of July placing these various devices on Wal-Mart credit card readers.

“If you had checked out using Cashier Lane #2 at Walmart between July 2nd and July 8th, please monitor your credit card. If you accrued any charges you believe to be fraudulent, please contact your bank to report the fraudulent charge(s). If you have further information about this incident, please contact Sgt. Brendan L’Hommedieu at (607)758-5540,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds everyone, “if you see something unusual, say something” report the incident immediately by calling either 911 or 607-753-3311.