Police investigating robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police are investigating after a man told cops he was robbed while sitting in his car on Thursday night.

Police said the victim was in his car at the intersection of South Cayuga Street and South Titus Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when two men showed up with knives and demanded money.

The victim told police that several other cars were driving by when it happened, so there may be witnesses that can help solve the case.

Anyone with information can contact Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-3000.