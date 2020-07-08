Police looking for man who allegedly stole Le Moyne College golf cart

DeWitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a golf cart from Le Moyne college in late June.

According to DeWitt Police, on Sunday, June 21 a man was walking through Le Moyne College around 4:35 p.m. The man was later seen operating an EZ Go Golf Cart belonging to Le Moyne College through the parking lot, and eventually riding the golf cart west on Mountainview Avenue.

Courtesy: DeWitt Police

The suspect was last seen wearing tan shorts with no shirt on, and a black hat that was on backwards.

As of July 8, the stolen golf cart has still not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the DeWitt Police at 315-449-3640.