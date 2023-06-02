OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Police are looking for James N. Stewart who they say is responsible for the shooting outside “The Sting” on May 27 in Oswego.

James Stewart- Courtesy Oswego Police Audi SUV – Courtesy Oswego Police

The victim in the shooting is Mikal Brightwell of Oswego. He was treated for a single gunshot wound at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. According to police, Brightwell is in critical condition.

The shooting resulted after an argument between Stewart and Brightwell escalated outside of The Sting.

Stewart immediately left the scene in a grey-colored Audi SUV.

The Oswego Police Department in conjunction with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office executed several search warrants related to this investigation in Onondaga County. Stewart’s whereabouts are unknown, he is believed to be out of state.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Stewart is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120 or contact their local 911 center.

Calls will be kept anonymous.