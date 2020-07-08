Syracuse Police warning Strathmore residents of young burglars

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting Strathmore neighbors on the lookout for burglars who they believe are young, possibly teenagers.

These young burglars will slip if through an unlocked door or window, even if someone is home.

Valuables are getting stolen and if they find car keys, they have been stealing vehicles as well.

Make sure to lock up, keep the lights on and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.