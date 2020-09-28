Town of DeWitt Police Department looking for man who stole vehicle on Erie Boulevard

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is looking for an individual who stole a vehicle on Erie Boulevard.

The vehicle was stolen on Sept. 3 around 1 p.m. from the Texas Roadhouse on Erie Boulevard.

The suspect was in possession of the victim’s key fob, which the owner said was lost in June of this year.

Additional footage from the Olive Garden next door shows the suspect being dropped off in a dark colored SUV, which police are still trying to identify.

The vehicle that was stolen has been recovered, but the suspect has not been identified.

According to police, the suspect is a white male with a chin strap beard. He was wearing a dark colored ball cap, a white shirt with a black tank top over it, a fanny pouch-style bag, black shorts and Nike sandals.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com.