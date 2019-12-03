Two fugitives on Oneida County’s ‘2019 Top Ten Most Wanted’ list have been arrested

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people previously listed on its 2019 Top Ten Most Wanted List.
Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Barrett was found and arrested November 27th at the Walmart in Cicero. Investigators learned she was a regular at the store. Barrett was wanted for violating the terms and conditions of her probation for an original felony charge of criminal possession of stolen property.
Sheriff’s deputies also say Hector Mercado was found and arrested at a home in Buffalo on Tuesday. Investigators learned he may have moved to the Western New York city. Mercado had a warrant for his arrest because he failed to register as a sex offender.
