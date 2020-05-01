1.6 million in NY getting unemployment, but Labor Department still trying to catch up

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — For the second time in a week, New York’s Labor Commissioner took reporter questions about the state’s efforts to pay benefits to people thrown out of work in the past six weeks due to the coronavirus.
Commissioner Roberta Reardon says the state has paid out more than $4.6 billion in benefits to 1.6 million New Yorkers.
But NewsChannel 9 continues to hear from viewers who are without any income and are still waiting for their unemployment benefits.
The department has never faced this many claims for unemployment insurance benefits in such a short period of time.
See how COVID-19 unemployment compares with the Great Recession
Reardon says there is a misconception that some people have that everyone who files for unemployment will get a callback.
She says that’s not the case.
Only applicants who have missing information or there are other questions the department needs to be answered to process a claim will get a callback.
She says it could take at least three weeks to process claims just because of the sheer volume of applications.
Reardon says the department is working 24/7 to try and clear the backlog.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lawmakers call for US to hold China accountable for role in spread of virus
- New plan from Senate Democrats puts money in pockets of furloughed Americans, cuts out banks
- Congress debates whether representatives should be able to vote from home
- Madison Co. says spike in cases is due to nursing home staff and residents, employees at Green Empire Farms
- Gov. Cuomo addresses grocery store distancing concerns
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App