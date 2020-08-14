75 years ago today, CNY, America, and much of the world celebrated the end of the war

Crowds celebrate after hearing the news that World War II is over. Courtesy Onondaga Historical Assoc.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What began with the gut-wrenching news that America had been attacked and badly damaged on December 7, 1941 was finally over.

On August 14, 1945, the U.S. received word the Japanese government had agreed to the Allied terms for surrender. The surrender came less than a week after the second atomic bomb had been dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, and the Soviet Union had declared war on Japan, sending more than a million troops into Japanese-occupied Manchuria.

Though the formal surrender would not happen until September 6, celebrations erupted all over the world.

We have put together a story map showing some of the many battles American armed forces fought in during the war, plus a glimpse at the home front here in CNY and the celebrations that ensued after the war.

To the Greatest Generation, thank you and well done.

