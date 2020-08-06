75 Years Later: A look back at the atomic bombs dropped on Japan

FILE – This 1960 image released by the U.S. Department of Defense shows the Little Boy atomic bomb, the type detonated over Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. The atomic bombs that hit Japan were huge and had to be dropped from planes flying overhead. With its higher power, a hydrogen bomb can be made small enough to fit on the head of an intercontinental missile. North Korea said it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb in its latest nuclear test Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. If true, it would represent a major step forward in North Korea’s effort to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States. (AP Photo/File)

(WSYR-TV) — Warfare changed forever on August 6, 1945, when the United States dropped two atomic bombs on Japan.

The goal was to hasten Japan’s surrender, ending World War II and saving Allied lives. It was also a flex of power by the U.S. to show the Soviet Union the powerful new technology.

Images of Hiroshima and Nagasaki really demonstrate the destructive power of the atomic bombs. Japan’s emperor Hirohito called it “a new and most cruel bomb” in his statement of surrender.

ABOUT THE BOMBS

FILE – This 1960 image released by the U.S. Department of Defense shows the Little Boy atomic bomb. (AP Photo/File)

During World War II, the first atomic bomb was built in Los Alamos, New Mexico under a top-secret U.S. government program called the Manhattan Project. The first test, code name “Trinity,” was dropped in Alamogordo, New Mexico, 120 miles south of Albuquerque, on July 16, 1945 at 5:29 a.m. The bomb, “Gadget,” was a plutonium-239 implosion bomb that had an equivalent of 21,000 tons of TNT.

Code name “Little Boy,” the atomic bomb that dropped on Hiroshima detonated with an estimated 15,000 tons of TNT. The bomb dropped on Nagasaki, nicknamed “Fat Man,” held 21,000 tons of TNT.

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 1945 file photo, the “Enola Gay” Boeing B-29 Superfortress lands at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands after the U.S. atomic bombing mission against the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Max Desfor, a former Associated Press photographer who won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the Korean War died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. He was 104. Desfor photographed the crew of the Enola Gay after the B-29 dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima in August 1945. (AP Photo/Max Desfor, File)

FILE – This Feb. 25, 1955 file photo shows a general view of the main gate to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, in Los Alamos, N. M., where scientists developed and tested the first atomic weapon. During the Manhattan Project, Los Alamos scientists worked to develop the atomic bomb that was dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The program also involved facilities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Hanford, Washington. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at the Trinity Test site, in New Mexico. Residents of Tularosa, an historic Hispanic village located next to the Trinity Test site, are praising President Obama’s plan to visit Hiroshima the Japanese city where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb. July marks the 71st anniversary of the Trinity Test in southern New Mexico. The milestone comes amid renewed interest in the Manhattan Project thanks to new books, online video testimonies and recently canceled TV drama series “Manhattan.” The secretive World War II program provided enriched uranium for the atomic bomb. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – This Aug. 6, 1945 photo from the Atomic Energy Commission shows one of the production areas at the Hanford Engineer Works, near Pasco in Richland, Wash., where plutonium for the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, was developed. At Hanford, the cleanup as of 2019 has already cost at least $48 billion and hundreds of billions more are projected. (AEC via AP)

FILE – This Oct. 15, 1965, file photo shows a “Fat Man” nuclear bomb of the type tested at Trinity Site, N.M, and dropped on Nagasaki, Japan in 1945, on view for the public at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory Museum. A compensation program for those exposed to radiation from years of nuclear weapons testing and uranium mining would be expanded under legislation that seeks to address fallout across the western United States, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. (AP Photo, File)

HIROSHIMA

At 8:15 a.m. on August 6, 1945, the crew of the B-29 bomber Enola Gay flew over Hiroshima and dropped the first wartime atomic bomb. Hiroshima was targeted because it was a regional hub that was an important military communication center, storage depot, and a spot where troops gathered.

NAGASAKI

In this handout from the U.S. Air Force, the seaport city of Nagasaki, Japan, is shown almost completely destroyed.

(AP Photo/USAF)

Three days later, 185 miles southwest of Hiroshima, at 11:02 a.m., the second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, wiping out 30% of the city.

The original target, Kokura, was masked in cloud cover that morning making it difficult for the B-29 bomber, Bockscar, to find its aim. Pilots spent 45 minutes flying over Kokura before moving to its secondary target, Nagasaki.

Although more powerful than the one used at Hiroshima, Nagasaki’s topography, narrow valleys between mountains, reduced the bomb’s effect and limited the destruction to 2.6 square miles.

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 1945, file photo released by US Air Force, a column of smoke rises 20,000 feet over Hiroshima, western Japan, after the first atomic 5-ton “Little Boy” bomb was released. Hiroshima was targeted because it was a major Japanese military hub filled with military bases and ammunition facilities. The city of Hiroshima on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the world’s first nuclear attack. (George R. Caron/US Air Force via AP, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 1945, file photo released by the U.S. Air Force, white smoke rises from detonation of the atomic bomb over Hiroshima, western Japan. At 8:15 a.m., the U.S. B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped the 4-ton “Little Boy” uranium bomb from a height of 9,600 meters (31,500 feet) on the city center, targeting the Aioi Bridge. The bomb exploded 43 seconds later, 600 meters (2,000 feet) above the ground. (U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

IMPACTS OF THE ATOMIC BOMB

Hiroshima: 70,000 to 80,000 died from the initial impact of the atomic bomb. Final casualty numbers remain unknown but by the end of 1945 more than 30,000 people died from injuries and radiation caused by the bomb.

Nagasaki: Exact numbers are unknown but it’s estimated that 60,000 to 80,000 people died from direct exposure and longterm side effects of radiation.

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 1945, file photo released by U.S. Air Force, two people walk on a cleared path through the destruction resulting from the Aug. 6 detonation of the first atomic bomb in Hiroshima, Japan. An estimated 140,000 people, including those with radiation-related injuries and illnesses, died through Dec. 31, 1945. That was 40% of Hiroshima’s population of 350,000 before the attack. (U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, an unidentified man stands next to a tiled fireplace where a house once stood in Hiroshima, western Japan. The Aug. 6, 1945, bombing was the world’s first nuclear attack. An estimated 140,000 people, including those with radiation-related injuries and illnesses, died through Dec. 31, 1945. That was 40% of Hiroshima’s population of 350,000 before the attack. (AP Photo/Stanley Troutman, Pool, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 1945, file photo, survivors are seen as they receive emergency treatment by military medics shortly after the first atomic bomb ever used in warfare was dropped by the United States over Hiroshima, western Japan. Many people exposed to radiation developed symptoms such as vomiting and hair loss. Most of those with severe radiation symptoms died within three to six weeks. Others who lived beyond that developed health problems related to burns and radiation-induced cancers and other illnesses. (AP Photo, File)

Two victims of the Hiroshima atom bomb blast in World War II undergo preliminary examination at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, May 9, 1955. From left: Dr. Arthur J. Barsky; student nurse Eleanore Kupencow of Rego Park; Toyoko Minowa and Miichiko Sako. The young women are part of a group flown to New York for several weeks of treatment by plastic surgeons. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

HIROSHIMA TODAY

Reconstruction began in 1950. Today Hiroshima is the largest industrial city in Japan’s Shikoku and western Honshu regions.

The city has become a spiritual center of the peace movement working to ban nuclear weapons. Peace Memorial Park, built at the epicenter, contains a museum and monuments dedicated to those who lost their lives from the bomb.

One of the few buildings not obliterated by the blast, the Atomic Bomb Dome, was designated a United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization World Heritage site in 1996.