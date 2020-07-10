91st annual Middle Eastern Festival moving on the go amid coronavirus concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Throughout 90 years of celebration, the Middle Eastern Festival in Syracuse has seen almost anything, but the coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges for the group’s 91st annual Middle Eastern Festival, as they try and take the celebration on the go.

“We’re ready, we’re ready, we’re just waiting for you guys to come and order,” Nabeel Ghattas, Co-Chair of the Middle Eastern Festival, said. “It’s never been done before. We’re trying to make it work, and I think it’s going to work, but it’s going to be hard. It’s never been done before, so we will see how it works.”

To stay safe from COVID-19, the Middle Eastern festival will be on-the-go this year.

“We’re going to have the cars go down to the parking lot, there is a traffic pattern, they’re going to come up, we’ll have a designated area right in the church parking lot,” Ghattas said. “We’ll have four cashiers with handheld devices to take your order. The order will be handed to a runner that will get your order and give it to you. We’ll try to get you out of here as soon as possible.”

The food sounds so good though, that you may want to go through the line for seconds.

“If you like chicken, we got chicken gyros. If you’re vegetarian we got the falafel. If you like meat, we got the beef in the gyro,” Ghattas said. “We tried to spread it out evenly, and if you like anything you will find it right here.”

Not only will it be a drive-up Middle Eastern Festival with all of your favorite dishes available, but the organizers are taking as many precautions as possible to ensure everyone’s safety.

Lina Abumanneh, Marketing Director for the Middle Eastern Festival, said, “Each staff member is going to have their temperature taken when they start their shift. Of course, social distancing, even under the tent where they’re going to cook everything is six feet apart. Everyone is going to be wearing masks and gloves and hats. We’re going to have multiple hand washing stations and hand sanitizing stations, so I want people to feel safe coming here.”

Every item on the menu is ten dollars or less, and all the proceeds go to support St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church.

Ghattas said, “With the coronavirus, a lot of people are out of work. The donations went down from the church, so that’s why we came up with this idea for the festival.”

It’s definitely a worthy substitute, but it will never compare to an actual festival, which the group hopes to bring back next year.

“I think what we’re going to miss most is that festival atmosphere,” Abumanneh said. “We have the traditional dance multiple times a day, usually. The kids dance, the adults do a dance as well, so we’re going to miss that festive celebration.”

The Middle Eastern Festival is also raising money through a raffle with a vacation worth $5,000 as the grand prize. Only 600 tickets are available for the raffle, and they can be purchased for $50 by calling (315) 491-0446.

The Middle Eastern Festival On the Go will be held Friday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. at the St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church located right near OCC.