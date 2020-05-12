A closer look at the COVID-19 unemployed in Central New York

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A closer look at the state’s report of initial unemployment claims show what sectors of the economy are shedding the most jobs.

In a report released on May 7th, more than 197,000 New Yorkers made their initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week that ended May 2.

While that is down from the previous week, New York has lost more than 1.8 million jobs in the time the state began shutting down businesses in the middle of March.

In a breakdown provided by the labor department, we can see the biggest identifiable sectors of the economy impacted were accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance, and retail trade.

The largest group were workers who did not fit into the labor department’s job classifications.

The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression.

The explosion of applications for unemployment insurance by 1.8 million people over a two month period overwhelmed the New York State’s unemployment phone system and web site, causing lengthy delays in the newly jobless receiving benefits.

